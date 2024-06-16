New Bajaj Pulsar model with digital display and Bluetooth connectivity launched in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the all new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 in India. The motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 1.13 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike comes equipped with new graphics and a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity and a nifty USB charging port as well.

The bike sports new graphics on the headlight cowl, fuel tank and its extensions. The new graphics were also seen on the tail section of the new Pulsar 150. Moreover, there is also a clean carbon fibre sticker on the side panel that enhances the look of the motorcycle. With the addition of these graphics, the look of the Pulsar 150, which has been around for years, seems a little more fashionable.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150 powertrain

A 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine powered the Bajaj Pulsar 150. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the motor generates 13.8bhp at 8,500rpm and 13.25Nm at 6,500rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

While the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been around for years, it still sells in decent numbers to keep Bajaj from pulling the plug on it. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 comepetes against the Honda Unicorn.

Meanwhile the automaker recently launched a 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar N160 has an ex-showroom Delhi price of the motorcycle is Rs 1.40 lakh. It has got a digital instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a turn-by-turn navigation on the instrument console. The bike also gets three ABS modes- Rain, Road as well as Off-road.