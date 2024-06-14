Apple watch tracks lion’s heart rate, Vet makes shocking revelation in viral post

These days almost every smartwatch has heart rate tracking system in built within it. This system can track somewhat accurate heart rate of a human body. However, have you ever thought if this can do the same to animal body. Being curious about it a vet tried to experiment if Apple Watch can read the heart beat of an animal.

The doctor, identified as Dr Chloe Buiting, a wildlife vet with the online moniker @Jungle_doctor, shared a breathtaking video showcasing the experiment on a lion. Shared on social media platform Instagram, the video shows a sedate lion with an Apple Watch being placed on its tongue.

The post has been shared with a caption that read, “@apple Watch can measure a lion’s heart rate if you strap it to the tongue… a true ‘technology meets conservation’ story.”

After being shared, the post has garnered over 5.1 million views, while over 1.06 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “Is the heart rate suppose to be that low?” Another person wrote, “Ok but please send this to Apple. We need a response.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “What I found impressive is watching the average Joe strap an Apple Watch to a lion in the wilderness to chedk his heart rate! Hahaha.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “But will this work on dogs??” A fifth person wrote, “Amazing! I will test in my Galaxy Active. So smart.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Apple Watch uses a technology called photoplethysmography to track your heart rate. This method relies on a simple fact: blood absorbs green light but reflects red light.