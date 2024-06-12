SEBI Recruitment 2024: Registrations open for vacancies with Rs 1.49 lakh salary per month, Check eligibility and other details
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions for 2024. The recruitment drive is for recruitment of posts at various streams including General Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research, and Official Language.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in before June 30.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Application Start Date: June 11
- Application Last Date: June 30
- Phase-I Exam Date: July 27
- Phase-II Exam Date: August 31
Vacancy Details:
Total: 97
- General: 62
- Legal: 5
- Information Technology: 24
- Electrical Engineering: 2
- Research: 2
- Official Language: 2
Educational Qualification:
- General: B.Tech/LLB/PG in any Stream/CA
- Legal: LLB (Degree in Law)
- Information Technology: B.Tech/PG in Computer Science/IT
- Electrical Engineering: B.Tech in Electrical Engineering
- Research: Post Graduate in a Related Field
- Official Language: PG in Hindi/English
Application Fees:
- General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1180/-
- SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 118/-
How to Apply:
- Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in.
- Read the provided instructions carefully before filling out the application forms.
- Upload all necessary documents and submit your applications.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in.