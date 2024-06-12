SEBI Recruitment 2024: Registrations open for vacancies with Rs 1.49 lakh salary per month, Check eligibility and other details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions for 2024. The recruitment drive is for recruitment of posts at various streams including General Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research, and Official Language.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of the SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in before June 30.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: June 11

Application Last Date: June 30

Phase-I Exam Date: July 27

Phase-II Exam Date: August 31

Vacancy Details:

Total: 97

General: 62

Legal: 5

Information Technology: 24

Electrical Engineering: 2

Research: 2

Official Language: 2

Educational Qualification:

General: B.Tech/LLB/PG in any Stream/CA

Legal: LLB (Degree in Law)

Information Technology: B.Tech/PG in Computer Science/IT

Electrical Engineering: B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

Research: Post Graduate in a Related Field

Official Language: PG in Hindi/English

Application Fees:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1180/-

SC/ST/PWD: Rs. 118/-

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates first need to visit the official website of SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Read the provided instructions carefully before filling out the application forms.

Upload all necessary documents and submit your applications.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SEBI at ibpsonline.ibps.in.