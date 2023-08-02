Cobra found inside shirt of Kawariya, watch spine-chilling video

In a spine-chilling video, a cobra was found inside the shirt of a kawariya. The frightened youth was seen helpless. Yet, later someone else makes the snake to come out. The video has gone viral on social media.

We are not sure about the authenticity of the video and from where the incident took place. However, as per the video the kawariya is sitting on a field and he is frightened. He has tied a bag made of clothe to his body inside while probably a pot is there. He was probably going to pour the holy water in a Lord Shiva temple in the month of Shravan.

It was seen in the video that the youth is sitting while the snake is partly visible. Then, someone comes to his help. He tries to open the shirt of the kawariya. After making some effort, the head of the cobra was visible. Later, the snake slowly comes out of the shirt and lands on the ground.

Within no time, the victim stands and runs away from the spot while the camera catches glimpse of the cobra on the ground.

Shared to Facebook by user Social Sandesh, the caption of the video read, cobra enters into the pyjama of kawariya. The spine-chilling video has so far earned 17 million views.