17 feet long python rescued, see photos

New Delhi: A 17 feet long python has been rescued in Florida. Five people put their best effort to catch the snake.

The huge snake was 17 feet long and weighed 198 pounds.

Mike 2lf shared the post on Insta and wrote, “Officially 17’2” & 198 Pounds. This snake ate a lot of native wildlife to get this big. She ate her last meal! It took five of us to control her, glad to have removed her from our Everglades where she can no longer eat our wildlife. “

The python was captured in Florida, United States. The snake weighing around 90 kilograms, was discovered by conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his son Cole.