Watch: YouTuber bursting snake crackers on Railway Tracks, netizens slam

A Youtuber recently was seen bursting snake crackers on a railway track. The act has been slammed by netizens while a few people demanded arrest of the person for endangering railway track. A case has also been lodged in this connection.

X user Trains of India in the handle @trainwalebhaiya shared the said clip and wrote in the caption, “Such acts may lead to serious accidents in form of fire, Please take necessary action against such miscreants. Location: 227/32 Near Dantra Station on Phulera-Ajmer Section.”

We can see in the video that the youtuber is lighting a large number of snake crackers together on a railway track. As a result black dark smoke is getting emitted and spreading in the environment. The smoke is also spreading towards a running track that is moving in another nearby track. Then, the Youtuber is seen vlogging.

In the comments box DRM Jaipur replied, “We appreciate your concern. it is to inform that Case No. 716/23 (under section145-147 Indian Railway Act-1989) has been registered at Phulera Post. Thank you for bringing the issue in our notice.”

Besides, many other users also slammed the act. “Legal action should be taken” wrote an user.

Another user commented, “Not sure, what runs in the minds of such youtubers who do this for short lived publicity? Snakes patakhas might not harm tracks but still, it is risky and polluting the environment unnecessarily. No one should do any experiment near railway tracks as it is dangerous. Hope, he gets his lessons.”

Watch the video here: