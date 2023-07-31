11 year old millionaire CEO bidding farewell to business on her birthday

She is the young entrepreneur behind Pixie’s Fidgets

11 year old millionaire CEO
Photo: Instagram/ @pixiecurtis

New Delhi: The 11 year old millionaire entrepreneur Pixie Curtis is reportedly planning to bid farewell to her multimillion-dollar business on her 12th birthday.

Pixie Curtis, an 11 year old girl from Australia is reportedly planning a retirement party on her 12th birthday. She is the young entrepreneur behind Pixie’s Fidgets. She is known for her luxurious life style. Pixie is reportedly step down from her post to focus on her education. Reportedly, the idea of the retirement of Pixie was from her mother.

While the 11 year old is planning to throw a birthday cum retirement party it has been reported that she is likely to gift a goodie bags sponsored by luxury Australian beauty brand MCoBeaut to each of the guests. The bag will contain skincare products including bronzing drops, glow lip and leap balm.

Earlier, Pixie took to Instagram and revealed about her birthday. She wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for my 12th Party & Farewell.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pixie Curtis (@pixiecurtis)

