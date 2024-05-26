Youth killed, 2 others critical as car hits road divider in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a car met with an accident in Jajpur district of Odisha on Sunday. The road mishap took place near Rathia chhaka on the NH 16 in Jajpur.

The deceased has been identified as Satya Prakash Dora of Jharsola village.

As per reports, today afternoon three youths were travelling in a Swift car from Chandikhole to Jarka area. Near Rathia chhaka, the driver lost control over the steering and the vehicle hit the road divider. Later, the car also hit a pole.

After witnessing the accident the locals rushed the three injured youths who were travelling in the car to Dharmasala hospital in a critical condition. There the doctors pronounced one of the three as dead.

The other two patients were given primary treatment and shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack for treatment.

After getting information Dharmasala police reached the spot and seized the vehicle. Further probe of the case is underway.