Baripada boils at 42.4 degrees as temperature rises to 41 degree Celsius or above in 6 places

Bhubaneswar: Baripada today boiled at 42.4 degree Celsius as temperature rose to 41 degree Celsius or above, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that Baripada was the hottest place of the Sate with 42.4 degrees while Boudh with 42 degrees was the second hottest place.

Boudh was followed by Nuapada, where the maximum day temperature rose 41.6 degree Celsius. The State Capital City, Bhubaneswar, also witnessed a temperature of 41 degree Celsius along with Bhawanipatna and Sundargarh.

The weather department also has predicted that hot and humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati between 8.30 AM of 18.06.2024 and 8.30 AM of 19.06.2024.

Same weather condition is also likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati between 8.30 AM of 19.06.2024 and 8.30 AM of 20.06.2024.

