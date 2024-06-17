Odisha CM Mohan Majhi wins hearts with compassionate gesture to specially-abled teacher

Bhubaneswar: New Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi won hearts for his compassionate gesture to a specially-abled teacher on Sunday.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha CM has been meeting thousands of people, organisations, and grievance holders at his temporary office in the state guest house.

A group of computer teachers including a specially-abled also met the new Chief Minister and congratulated him apart from informing him about their problems. However, the CM was deeply hurt to find one of the teachers named Arjun Nayak with a walker.

Majhi personally spoke to Nayak, who had lost one of his legs in an accident. After listening to his grievances, the former expressed grief over the latter’s loss and boost his morale. Besides, the CM offered him a glass of water and made him drink with his hands.

Moved by the CM’s humbleness, the teacher could not control his tears of happiness.

The Chief Minister also asked Bhadrak district administration to provide immediate health assistance to minor boy Babuli Barik, who has been suffering from a rare kind of disease called Traumatic Neuro Motor Disorder.

The Chief Minster also directed to provide the family an immediate assistance of Rs 30,000 from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).