Vi MTV monthly plans start at Rs 154, Know details about them

Vodafone Idea is offering MTV (Movies & TV) plans for its customers and they start at Rs 154. This plan offers the users of the telecom service provider to get OTT (over-the-top) benefits. A total of three plans are offered by Vodafone Idea but there is no yearly plan offered by the company till date.

Vi MTV Plans

The Rs 154 per month plan is the cheapest plan offered by the company and it offers more than 350 TV channels. It is a mobile only plan and offers access to OTT platforms – ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films. Users also get 2GB free data in the plan.

There is a Rs 248 plan on the offer too. It comes with 6GB of data along with 350+ live TV channels. Users can watch OTT content like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, atrangii, Ullu, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.

Another Vi MTV Plan offered by the company is Rs 202 plan. Users get 5GB free data along with 350+ live TV channels. Users can watch OTT content like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, FanCode, Klikk, Manorama Max, Chaupal, Playflix, Nammaflix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, Hungama, YuppTV, NexGTV, and Pocket Films.