Odisha CM Mohan Majhi condoles loss of lives in Bengal train accident

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the entire nation in condoling the loss of lives in the train accident that took place near the New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal today.

Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of several people who were killed in the train accident and called it as a very sad incident.

The CM also extended his sympathy to the family members of the deceased passengers and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured ones.

Notably, at least 15 people including three Railway employees were killed while 60 others were injured following the tragic accident that took place when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri at around 8.30 AM today.

People of eminent persons including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives in the tragic train accident.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons. Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw also declared an enhanced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

