District collectors to decide about extension of school summer vocation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has asked the district collectors to decide about extension of shool summer vocation after reviewing weather condition of their respective areas as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to a notification issued by the Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department, the State government has asked the district collectors either to extend the summer vocation or change the class timing of all the government, private and government-aided schools as per the weather condition of their respective districts.

The notification further said that the collectors of the districts where the weather condition is favourable have been asked to reopen the schools and conduct the classes of class 1 to Plus Two between 6.30 AM and 10.30 AM.

The notification also said that this order of the government will remain in force till June 20.

It is to be noted here that Odisha had announced early summer vacation for school students in view of the intense heatwave conditions from April 25 and the schools are all set to reopen on June 18 (tomorrow). However, as different districts of the State are still reeling under heat and intense humidity, the State government has directed the district collectors to take a final decision regarding reopening of the schools.