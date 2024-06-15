Infinix to launch its first tablet-Infinix Xpad, Know what to expect

Infinix is likely to launch its first tablet- Infinix Xpad in India soon and the name of the tablet has appeared on the IMEI database. It seems that the device is almost ready to get launched in the market.

The model number of the Infinix Xpad is X1101B. However, there are no more details about the tablet. We are quite sure that the company will be revealing more specifications of the device anytime in the near future. As the company has the tendency to place its devices in affordable range we are quite sure that the tablet will be affordable. As the company launches its first tablet, it will find itself competing against the likes of tablets from popular brands like Redmi, Poco, Oppo etc.

Similarly, the company is going to launch its first foldable smartphone i.e. Zero Flip very soon. The device has been certified by the FCC. The device will be sold in all markets where Infinix devices are currently sold.

The certification of the device reveals that its model number is X6962 and it will offer 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will offers two vertically-aligned cameras in cutouts from the cover display. The cover display seems to be squarish with rounded corners.

The Infinix Zero Flip will be available in Titanium Black colour option and will have a dual-SIM functionality. It supports 70W fast wired charging. Well, if you are thinking that the device will offer flagship chipset, you are wrong. As Infinix offers its devices in amid-range segment, the first flip device of the company will be a mid-ranger too.