Citroen Basalt India launch confirmed in upcoming months as production begins

Citroen will be launching its next SUV Basalt in India in the upcoming months and it is quite confirm. Citroen Basalt India launch might happen in the second half of 2024 as the production of the SUV has already started in India. The production will be from the Thiruvallur plant located in Tamil Nadu. It will be done at the same plant where C3 hatchback and eC3 are built.

The SUV was shown in a near-production form before few months. The length of the SUV-coupe is around 4.3 meters and it is launched in order to give competition to the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV. Well, the SUV can also be considered as an alternative to some of the alternative midsize SUVs like the Seltos, Creta, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Taigun, Kushaq as well as C3 Aircross SUV.

When it comes to the engine of the Citroen Basalt, the SUV is expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that is also offered in the C3 Aircross. Users will have manual as well as automatic gearbox options on the SUV. The prime focus of the Citroen Basalt is the sloping roofline that gives it a coupe-like shape. It is expected that the Citroen Basalt will have features of C3 as well as C3 Aircross SUV.

Earlier this year, Citroen declared that it would offer 6 airbags as standard across all its models in India. All the models of the company will be offered with 6 airbags from the second half of 2024.

The Citroen C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross will not only get six airbags but will also get other features including ISOFIX seat anchorage as well as rear seatbelt reminder as standard. Currently, the models get ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera. The C3 Aircross will now be offered with hill hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

