KIIT receives “Star Campus Awards 2024” in “Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy” category

Bhubaneswar: The Earth Day Network India, announced KIIT as the distinguished recipient of the ‘Star Campus Awards 2024’ in the “Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy” category recently.

KIIT won this award based on its perseverance, commitment, and spirit of inventiveness, which has consistently been displayed in education and sustainability.

Ms. Karuna A. Singh, Regional Director Asia visited KIIT and handed over the award to Prof. Saranjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of KIIT Deemed to be University on Saturday in presence of Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar KIIT DU.

EARTHDAY.ORG’s mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide. EARTHDAY.ORG is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in over 192 countries to drive positive action for our planet.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT &KISS said, this award shows our commitment towards energy conservation and sustainability.

