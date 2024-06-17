Samsung Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra latest leak offers some important details about the device

The Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra latest leak has offered some important specifications about the upcoming wearable gadgets by the company. The images of both gadgets were leaked by Ice Universe on Weibo. The images showed the difference that the latest version of the Galaxy watch will offer.

When it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we do find out that the device will be offered in two colour variants i.e. dark gray and silver. The watches will get an orange color accent on the digital crown. Well, for those who are unknown, Galaxy Watches did not offer any crown but rather they offer a rotating bezel for navigation (either physical or virtual). However, the crown might be just a button on the device. The design of the smartwatch is rectangular and it might have a round watch face. This means that the UI as well as watch faces meant for the earlier models will be compatible on this particular model too.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Ring with the charging case is seen in the leaks. We get a pillar on the bottom half of the case to hold the ring and a circle on top half to hold the ring in the center. While the ring is charging, we can see both the case as well as the ring with a charging light. The Galaxy Ring is expected to get a USB-C as well as wireless charging.

Galaxy Ring was officially announced at MWC in MWC and the company confirmed that it will have 5 to 9 days of battery life. Battery will be between 17mAh and 22.5mAh and will be offered in ring size 5 to 11.