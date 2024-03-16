Yet again, love triangle in Odisha leads to gruesome killing!

Bhubaneswar: Yet again a love triangle in Odisha has lead to high drama and subsequent gruesome killing in Bhubaneswar said reports on Saturday.

According to available reports, the deaceased identified as Anjan Behera was killed for being in a relationship with a girl identified as Niharika. Anjan was working in a private catering company in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Reports further say that, a youth identified as Pinku was also in love with Niharika. But when he knew that Niharika was also in a relationship with Anjan he was angered and attacked Anjan with a sword and slit open his throat.

The entire incident took place at around 2 am. After the attack, Anjan was allegedly rushed to the Hospital but due to severe loss of blood, he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors. His body has been sent for postmortem by the police.

It is suspected that the entire incident is due to a love triangle. The deceased youth is a resident of Champa pokhari area under Laxmisagar police station limits.

This is the second such reported incident of crime due to a love triangle in Odisha within a span of two days. Earlier on March 13, there was a kidnaping and high drama in Bhubaneswar. The first lover of the girl along with the brother of the girl had planned and kidnapped the second lover.

According to reports, the boy was kidnapped from the passport office in Bhubaneswar and then was found from Puri district in Odisha. The kidnapped youth had been identified as Raja Sethi. The kidnappers forced the youth and dragged him to sit on the bike and took him away. The kidnappers had come on two bikes.

The police has allegedly arrested two kidnappers and two minors. The brother of the girl has been identified as Prakash Nayak and the first lover has been identified as Ankit Kanwar.

The police had launched an investigation in this regard that is the love triangle in Odisha after the girl identified as Priya had lodged a complaint in this regard.

