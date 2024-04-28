Extreme heat in Odisha, Mercury likely to rise further in upcoming days

Bhubanswar: Odisha is presently battling with extreme heat. Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature is likely to rise in the state in the upcoming days.

As per the data given by Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, maximum temperature (day temperature) likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next few days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Additionally, red warning has been given for extreme heatwave in 13 districts of the state. These districts include, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balangir and Nuapada.

Likewise, Orange alert has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Bargarh.

It is worth mentioning here that 33 stations recorded over 40 degrees Celsius yesterday, of which 14 stations recorded over 43 degree Celsius.

While Angul recorded the highest with 44.7 degrees, followed by Bhubaneswar at 44.6 degrees, Paradeep recorded the lowest day temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The other places where the maximum temperature crossed 43°C yesterday are Baripada (44.2), Titilagarh (43), Jajpur (43.5), Sambalpur (42.2), Hirakud (42.1), Jharsuguda (43.6), Talcher (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.7).