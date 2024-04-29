BJD’s Kandhamal MP candidate Achyuta Samanta offers prayers at Raghunath Temple in Boudh

Boudh: The Kandhamal MP candidate of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Achyuta Samanta visited the Raghunath Temple in Boudh today and offered prayers.

The MLA candidate for Boudh Assembly constituency Pradip Kumar Amat also joined Samanta during his visit to the famous temple.

Later, Samanta had the darshan of Devi Durga. During his visit, he held discussion with the members of the temple committee regarding the development of the temple.

MP candidate also met people of different walks of life during his visit and discussed bout their problems and issues.

It is to be noted here that voting for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat and seven constituencies coming under it will be conducted on 20 May.

