65 vehicles fined for black film violation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police continued its drive against black film violation and fined as many as 65 vehicles in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, Commissionerate Police Traffic wing conducted the Special Drive at RCM Cut under Chandrasekharpur Police Station and Giri Durga Temple against putting black film in the vehicles.

As per Guidelines of Supreme Court, putting any kind of film on the glasses of vehicle is illegal. The joint team detected 65 vehicles for black film violation and booked the offenders for violation under 182(A)4 with total fine amount of Rs 1,72,000. The team also removed the black film from the vehicles.

A total of 17 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS 1 and 14 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS 2, including one two wheelers without helmet.

The Commissionerate Police will intensify the drive against black film in order to check crime and anti-social activities under Safe City drive.

Sanjeeb Panda appealed to the vehicle owners to remove any kind of film on the vehicles, mainly four wheelers do that they don’t face the inconvenience of getting detained on the road for removal and facing prosecution under section 184(A)4 MV Act.

