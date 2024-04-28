Petrol and diesel rates today: Prices increase marginally for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on April 28

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of fuel have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Price Increases Slightly In Bhubaneswar On April 27