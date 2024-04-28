Petrol and diesel rates today: Prices increase marginally for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on April 28

By Akankshya Mishra 0
petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the rates of fuel have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On April 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06  per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Writer by profession and choice. Passionate about sharing information from all around the world. Keen ear for B-Town gossip and a Television buff at heart.

