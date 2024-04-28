4 critically injured after borewell drilling vehicle overturns in Odisha’s Gajam district

Ganjam: At least four people were critically injured after a borewell drilling vehicle overturned in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The incident occurred in Taptapani ghati of the district.

According to sources, the borewell drilling vehicle was en route from Gajapati to Ganjam when it lost control in the Taptapani ghati and turtled down. After receiving information about the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the people inside the vehicle. They further called ambulance and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance, at least three people were killed after a truck rammed into the bike they were travelling in in Odisha’s Angul district. The road accident occurred on the National Highway number 55 near Panchamahala under Angul town police limit of the district.

According to sources, three people were travelling on the bike when the truck rammed into it, causing the three die on the spot. The speeding truck also hit the tree nearby.

Following the incident, the locals staged staged protest demanding compensation for the loss of the lives.