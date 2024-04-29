KiiT International School IBDP student gets Global recognition 

Bhubaneswar: Aryan Agarwal IBDP student from KiiT International School participated in The Diamond Challenge Summit held in the USA in the month of April.

Diamond Challenge Summit is the biggest entrepreneurship challenge for High school students where students from all over the world had applied and got selected to represent their business model in the USA.

Aryan who has got the inspiration from KiiTIS SEN Globe has developed an innovative Model called “Dristhi” which is a device designed for visually impaired people. It will recognise objects like cars, bikes or trucks in real-time and provide audio feedback of those objects with direction from which the object is coming from. This real-world object detection is done using Image processing based algorithms while the complete system is fine-tuned using AI based algorithms.

Aryan won in the category of “Social Innovation: Technology that Impact Lives”. He received an award of USD 1500 and an additional Grant support of around Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Aryan had developed the concept under the guidance of Mohit Sharma of KiiT International School and the final model was developed at KIIT TBI, Centre of Excellence.

