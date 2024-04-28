5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian offers prayers at Puri Srimandir

Puri: The 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian visited and offered prayer to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir. VK Pandian is one among the star campaigner of the state’s ruling party Biju Janta Dal (BJD) for the upcoming general elections. He is presently busy in campaigning for the elections 2024 in different parts of the state.

He has been campaigning for the upcoming polls for a few days now. Earlier, during election campaign in Nabarangpur, senior BJD leader, VK Pandian urged the people to bless the ruling party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with 90 percent votes.

While addressing two public meetings at Umerkote and Jharigaon under Nabarangpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Pandian urged the people to vote for the MP and MLA candidates of the Biju Janata Dal and make them victorious in the elections.

The BJD leader further said that the Chief Minister loves the tribals which is why he has formed a special development council to protect the tribal language, places of worship, art and culture. Even he has sanctioned four degree colleges in Nabarangpur district.

Apart from this, Pandian also mentioned a number of developmental works carried out by the BJD government.

