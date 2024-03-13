Bhubaneswar/Puri: A love triangle in Odisha leads to kidnap and high drama, said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. The first lover of the girl along with the brother of the girl planned and kidnapped the second lover.

According to reports, the boy was kidnapped from the passport office in Bhubaneswar and then was found from Puri district in Odisha.

The kidnapped youth has been identified as Raja Sethi. The kidnappers forced the youth and dragged him to sit on the bike and took him away. The kidnappers had come on two bikes.

The police has allegedly arrested two kidnappers and two minors. The brother of the girl has been identified as Prakash Nayak and the first lover has been identified as Ankit Kanwar.

The police had launched an investigation in this regard that is the love triangle in Odisha after the girl identified as Priya had lodged a complaint in this regard.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.