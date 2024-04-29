Prajwal Revanna ‘flees country’ amid ‘sex video’ row!

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing ‘sex video’ row, Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna left the country and “fled” to Germany, reported media.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is accused of “sexually assaulting thousands of women.”

Before fleeing Prajwal Revanna also reportedly filed a complaint on Sunday, claiming that the “obscene” videos being circulated are doctored.

Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(S) have distanced themselves from the alleged sex scandal involving NDA candidate for Hassan. Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka stated in Bengaluru on Monday that “no one is above the law and all are equal before the law.”

“Former CM and JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy has spoken about it. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Let the government take action,” Ashoka stated.

The SIT was formed in the backdrop of a letter written by the Karnataka Women’s Commission chief to the state government.