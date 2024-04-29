Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha again on May 3

Bhubaneswar: Congress leaders Rahul Gandh will come to Odisha yet again to campaign for the party candidates, informed Odisha in-charge of Congress Ajoy Kumar today.

While speaking to the media person, Ajoy said that Rahul along with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will attend a public meeting in Rayagada on May 3.

During his visit, Rahul will address a mega rally to be attended by 1 lakh locals and party workers, said Ajoy adding that he will also attend a party workers’ meeting to encourage them and boost their confidence for the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Chairman of party campaign committee Bhakta Das informed that Priyanka will also visit the State and will attend a public meeting in Nabarangpur on May 5 or 9. The exact date is yet to be finalised, he said.