Yellow warning for hot and humid weather condition issued for Odisha, check IMD’s predication for 7 days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for hot and humid weather condition issued for Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin, hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail in different districts of Odisha for next four days.

The weather department also predicted light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8 AM tomorrow.

IMD’s prediction for Odisha:

Valid upto 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024:

Light rain/thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj & dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

YELLOW WARNING: Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kandhamal.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.04.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.04.2024 to 8.30 AM of 21.04.2024):