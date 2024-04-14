Woman beats her eight-year-old child to death in Malkangiri’s Kalimela under spell of liqour

Kalimela: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her eight-year-old son to death at Tumbaguda village under Kalimela police limits of Malkangiri district.

The accused mother, identified as Wagi Padiyami was detained after her husband filed a complaint against her at Kalimela police station.

According to complaint, Wagi under the spell of liqour use to thrash his son everyday. Yesterday, in an intoxicated state, Wagi killed his son to death at around 11 pm.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

As the locals knew about the incident, the villagers along with ward member of the village lodged a complaint at the police station in Kalimela.

The cops have started an investigation into the matter.