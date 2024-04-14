4-year-old daughter, father killed in road accident in Bhadrak

Odisha
By Abhilasha
0

Bhadrak: A father and his four-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident on NH-16 near Jasotikiri Chhak under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhashish Ganguly and daughter Payal Ganguly.

According to reports, the family were enroute to Kharagpur after visiting Puri when the car lost control over its wheels and crashed into the divider. Following which all sustained critical injuries.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

On being informed about the accident the fire personnel reached the spot and immediately rescued them and admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where the doctors declared father-daughter duo dead.

After the injured person condition health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital, Cuttack for medical aid.

Later, the Bhandaripokhari police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Passenger Bus Overturns After Losing Control In Padampur Of Odisha, 15 Injured

Abhilasha 7933 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.