Using black sun film? Beware, police impose fine on 21 cars in Bhubaneswar

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Are you using the black sun film in your vehicle to protect yourself from the rays of the Sun or being noticed by others? If yes, beware! Police might impose a hefty fine on you for violating the traffic rule. As many as 21 cars in Bhubaneswar were fined for using such black sun film.

While conducting traffic enforcement under jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar UPD, the police today caught a total of 21 vehicles for using the black sun film and a fine of Rs 71500 was collected from them.

 
Such traffic enforcement would continue in the coming days, therefore people should refrain from violating such traffic rules, advised a traffic officer.

It is to be noted here that as per judgement of Supreme Court in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 265 of 2011 filed by Avishek Goenka Vrs. Union of India, the use of black films in vehicles is strictly prohibited. This measure ensures safety on the roads by maintaining visibility for drivers and law enforcement and the violators will face penalties or be asked to remove the film.

Subadh Nayak 11243 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

