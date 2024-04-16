UPSC CSE 2023 final results out: Animesh Pradhan from Odisha ranks 2nd

Bhubaneswar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared the final result of the Civil Services Exam 2023 (CSE 2023). This year Aditya Srivastava has topped the examination, while Animesh Pradhan from Odisha has grabbed the second position.

Apart from Animesh Pradhan, Pragyananda Giri has ranked 24th, Ayushi Pradhan is at the 36th position. Jayashree Pradhan has secured 52nd rank from Odisha. Amrutanshu Nayak has secured 110th rank, Chaitanya Giri ranked 117, Kruti Tripathi 149 rank, Subhra Panda 204 rank, Kumud Mishra 259 rank.

Similarly, Taniya Mishra got 269th rank, Tanisha Mishra secured 303rd rank. Biswajit Panda scored 343 rank, Santosh Kumar Patra 409 rank, Sourabh Das 466 rank, Mayank Mishra 478th rank. Furthermore, Nayan Ranjan Das has secured 581st rank, Sairaj Mishra 591 rank, Alka Tripathi 657 rank and Bharati Sahu has ranked 850th rank.

This year, Aditya Srivastava has topped the exam and Animesh Pradhan has scored AIR 2, followed by Donoru Ananya Reddy who secured the third spot.

Similarly, P K Sidharth Ramkumar has scored fourth position, Ruhani has ranked fifth, Srishti Dabas has secured sixth position and Anmol Rathore has secured seventh position. Furthermore, Ashish Kumar has ranked eighth, Nausheen has secured ninth position and Aishwarya Prajapati has secured tenth position.

Those who had appeared in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can now check and download the final result from their official website at upsc.gov.in.