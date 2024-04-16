UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: Aditya Srivastava gets AIR 1

New-Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently declared the final result of the Civil Services Exam 2023 (CSE 2023). Those who had appeared in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can now check and download the final result from their official website of UPSC.

This year, Aditya Srivastava has topped the exam and Animesh Pradhan has scored AIR 2, followed by Donoru Ananya Reddy who secured the third spot.

Similarly, P K Sidharth Ramkumar has scored fourth position, Ruhani has ranked fifth, Srishti Dabas has secured sixth position and Anmol Rathore has secured seventh position. Furthermore, Ashish Kumar has ranked eighth, Nausheen has secured ninth position and Aishwarya Prajapati has secured tenth position.

A total of 1016 candidates have been recommended for an appointment out of which 347 are from the General category, 115 are from EWS, 303 are OBC, 165 are SC, and 86 are ST. The commission has kept the result of 355 recommended candidates provisional. The commission will upload the UPSC CSE 2024 mark sheet within 15 days from the date of the declaration of the result. Candidates can obtain any information regarding their exams/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours.

How to download UPSC CSE final result 2024?