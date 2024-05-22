Two OSAP Sepoys get rigorous imprisonment for fake academic, sports certificates 

Jeypore: As many as two Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) Sepoys were awarded rigorous imprisonment for dong jobs with fake academic and sports certificates.

Special Judge Vigilance Court in Jeypore on Wednesday sentenced two accused OSAP Sepoys – Adit Kumar Biswal and Ajit Kumar Biswal – to two-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a pay fine of Rs 10, 000 each. In default of payment of fine, they will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/420/471/34 IPC. All the sentences are to run concurrently, the vigilance directorate added.

It is to be noted here that both of them were dismissed from the service after their certificates were found to be forged way back in 1996.

A complaint was registered against them in 1988. Later, both Adit and Ajit were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988/468/471/420/120-B IPC, for getting recruited by submitting fake HSC & Sports Certificates in the Sepoy recruitment of OSAP 3rd Battalion, Koraput in the year-1996.

