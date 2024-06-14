2 killed, 10 injured after pickup van overturns in Kakatpur of Odisha

Kakatpur: At least two people were killed, while over 10 were injured after a paan-laden pickup van overturned in Kakatpur of Odisha’s Puri district. The incident occurred in Jagannathpur of Kakatpur on Friday morning.

According to sources, the pickup van lost control and overturned in Jagannathpur resulting in death of two people and leaving over 10 injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, the condition of five people among the injured is said to be critical.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, at least four persons were killed while seven others were injured in three separate road accidents that occurred in Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati district of Odisha today.

In a first incident, two persons namely Kureshu Badtya and Sudhanshu Sahu were killed while another person was injured after a mango-laden pick-up van, in which they were traveling, reportedly overturned at a gorge near Kanakata under Patrapada block of Ganjm district this evening.

Likewise, two persons including a woman were killed when the scooty on which they were traveling hit a roadside divider and as they fell down a truck coming from behind ran over them killing them on the spot near Bhakurguda in Kalyansinghpur area of Rayagada district.

In the third such incident, at least six members of the electricity department sustained critical injuries after their four-wheeler fell at least 200 feet into a gorge near Adava police station limit of Gajapati district.