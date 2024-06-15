With over 20 million views, ‘Melodi’ selfie video breaks Internet, watch

New Delhi: The five-second selfie video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni smiling and waving at the camera is set to become one of the most viewed clips on social media.

Posted by the Italian PM on Saturday afternoon (India time), the clip has gathered over 20.2 million views and over 64,000 re-posts on X in less than nine hours.

The video showed the two leaders happy and smiling after their bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy’s Apulia on Friday evening.

The same video post has got over 19.1 million views on Meloni’s Instagram handle.

Replying to the Italian PM’s post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Long live India-Italy friendship!”. The post got 8.6 million views till Saturday evening.

Last December, Meloni had posted a selfie with PM Modi along the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai, which too had gone massively viral.

“Good friends at COP28,” read the Italian PM’s post on X on December 1, 2023, which has got over 47.3 million views.

PM Modi’s “Meeting friends is always a delight” reply to Meloni’s post the next day also got over 12 million views and trended on the platform for a long time.

Watch the video here: