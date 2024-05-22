Below Header Govt Ad

Commissionerate Police tightens security for elections in Bhubaneswar

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police has tightened the security arrangements to conduct a peaceful and hustle-fee election in Bhubaneswar on May 25.

Sources said that voting will be held at a total of 1,132 booths in Bhubaneswar out of which 145 are stated be sensitive booths. This apart, there are as many as 421 Sakhi booths in Bhubaneswar and webcasting will be done from 525 booths.

Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda informed that 15 flying squads and 15 strategic surveillance teams will be deployed to ensure violence-free voting which is slated to be held between 7 AM and 6 PM. Besides, 15 platoons of police force along with 12 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed, he added.

The security cover will be tightened following the end of election campaigning on tomorrow evening, the Police Commissioner informed.

