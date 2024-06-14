1 dead, 2 critical as truck crashes into shop in Ganjam of Odisha

Aska: In a tragic incident, one person has died and two others have been critically injured in an accident in Ganjam district of Odisha said reports on Friday.

According to reports, a truck crashed into the shop and one person died, two have been seriously injured. The injured were shifted to Aska hospital and then as their condition deteriorated to Berhampur.

This morning, a truck going towards Shergarh from Aska lost its balance and rammed into a shop near Bahadakuda road. As a result, the shopkeeper Mahendra Bisoyi was crushed by the truck and died on the spot.

The condition of two others, Barnavan Swamyku and Kameshwar Sethi, is critical. Dharkot police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy and are conducting further investigation.

Similarly, a pick-up loaded with drinks overturned in Kakatpur Jagannathpur, three dead, more than 10 injured. It has been reported that the condition of five of the injured is critical. All of them have been admitted to Charichak community health center (CHC).