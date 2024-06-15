Odisha: Allocation of Portfolios announced, check list here

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Odisha: Allocation of Portfolios

Bhubaneswar: The most awaited announcement in Odisha regarding the allocation of portfolios to the council of ministers has been made on Saturday evening. After about 72 hours of the oath taking ceremony the announcement was made.

Here is the list:

