Devotees beat policeman at Singhadwara of Puri Srimandira in Odisha

Puri: About six to seven devotees, who had gone for darshan to Srinandira in Puri of Odisha allegedly beat a police man near Singhadwara of the famous Lord Jagannath temple.

The police man who fell victim has been identified as Laxmidhar Upadhyay.

As per reports, about seven to eight devotees from Jajpur had visited Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday. They were allegedly forcibly entering into the temple through the barricade along with the guests near Singhadwara when the JTP (Jagannath Temple Police) cop stopped them.

Being enraged by this they allegedly beat the police man. Following the incident. A complaint has been lodged at the Singhadwara Police Station in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.