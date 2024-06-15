Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare passed away on Saturday. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das mourned the death of the former Odisha governor.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das took to X and expressed his deep grief over demise of the former Governor Shri Bhandare. Das wrote the message is Hindi which can be translated to English as follows:

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Shri Muralidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, former Governor of Odisha and leading politician.”

“May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath rest his soul in his feet and give strength to his family to bear this suffering.”