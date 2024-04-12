Truck accident in Bhadrak of Odisha, driver and helper critical

Bhadrak: In a truck accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday, the driver and helper have been critically injured, said reliable reports. Reliable reports say that the accident took place near Gelpur road on National Highway 16, Bhadrak District.

A truck loaded with peanuts overturned after hitting and electricity pole. The driver and helper were seriously injured in the accident. Both were rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

According to information received, this morning the truck was going from Cuttack to Balasore with a load of peanuts. The truck hit a power pole near Gelpur road and overturned to below the bridge.

The driver and helper were seriously injured in the truck accident in Bhadrak. Locals present there rescued the helper and the driver in a critical condition and admitted them to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The police reached the spot and is investigating into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this a regard.

Recently on March 21, a family of three persons have been critically injured in a road accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to available reports, the bike lost its balance and skid down the highway near Bhandaripokhri fire station on National Highway No. 16. The husband, wife and daughter are said to be critically injured. They were first shifted to Bhandaripokhari Hospital and then to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for treatment as their condition deteriorated.

Today on National Highway No. 16, Barendra Patra from Pal village of Balasore district was going towards Jajpur Road with his wife and 10-year-old daughter on his motorbike.

On receiving the news, the Fire Department forces rescued them and first admitted them to Bhandaripokhri Community Health Center (CHC). They were immediately shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as they were in serious condition.