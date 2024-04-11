Ambulance overturns in Ganjam of Odisha, 7 critically injured

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, an ambulance overturned in Ganjam district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

Available reports in this matter say that, the ambulance went and dashed against an unidentified vehicle and the accident occurred in which as many as seven people were critically injured.

The accident took place in Khallikote area near a dhaba on National Highway No. 16. It is worth mentioning here that among the seven injured, two were being transferred to MKCG College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The locals, fire department and the police reached the spot and have admitted the injured to the nearby hospital. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

According to reports earlier today, in a tragic incident three NHAI employees were killed late at night on Luhuracahti National Highway in Sohela Block of Bargarh District. Three employees of NHAI died in the accident.

The three deceased have been identified as Parthav Sahu of Bandala village, Sohela block, Vikas Sanda of Sohela village and Subrat Mallik of Jagatsinghpur. On receiving the news, the local police arrived at the spot and recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) for autopsy. It appears that an unknown vehicle hit them in the road accident in Bargarh.