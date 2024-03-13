Salary of Mayors in Odisha increased from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 50,000 per month

Bhubaneswar: Salary of mayors in Odisha and other municipal corporation employees increased. Mayors to get Rs. 50,000/- per month. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the increase in the remuneration and allowances of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairman, Vice chairman, Corporator and Councilor of five Metropolitan Corporations, 48 Municipal Councils and 68 Notified Area Councils (NACs) of the state.

This increase has been made following the recommendations of the Fifth State Finance Commission and amendments in Odisha Municipal Corporation Rules-2004 and Odisha Municipal Rules-1953.

While the Mayors of metropolitan corporations were previously receiving 8 thousand rupees as a salary, this has been revised to 50 thousand rupees per month. Similarly, the monthly remuneration of Deputy Mayors has been increased from 5 thousand rupees to 20 thousand rupees.

Municipal Council Chairman’s salary has been increased from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 15,000, while the salary of the chairman has been increased from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 10,000. The Chief Minister has announced an increase in the monthly gratuity of the chairman from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 10,000 and the monthly gratuity of the deputy chairman from Rs. 800 to Rs. 7,500.

While the metropolitan corporators were getting Rs. 7,000 per meeting, this has now been increased to Rs 2,000. The allowance of councilors of various municipal councils and NACs has been increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 500. Apart from this, the members of the Standing Committee of the Metropolitan Corporation will get a daily allowance of Rs. 200 rupees during the meeting.

The Chief Minister has also announced the introduction of ex-gratia assistance to the elected representatives of the urban areas. In case of death, this amount of assistance is kept at Rs. 2 lakh, while in case of total and partial disability, it is kept at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 1 lakh, respectively.

For this, the state government will bear an annual expenditure of 4 crore 76 lakh 52 thousand rupees. It is worth noting that now 1696 councilors and 244 corporators are working in various municipalities and NACs of the state.