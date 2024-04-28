Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhubaneswar, to address public meeting in Salepur

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar. He is scheduled to visit the birthplace of Madhu Babu at the Satyabhamapur. Following this, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Salepur.

As per official reports, Rahul will attend a meeting organized in the RMC area of ​​Nischintakoili block in Cuttack district. Many Congress workers from coastal districts of Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur will attend the meeting.

Rahul will give instructions and tips to party workers on how to win the upcoming elections. The state Congress is pressing for his visit. Top leaders of Congress have inspected the meeting place ahead of his visit.

Likewise, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda will be on one-day visit to Odisha today. He will address the public meeting in Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha. Nadda will go to Nabarangpur after the Berhampur election meeting.

It is worth noting that senior BJP leader and former national president Amit Shah visited Sonepur on 25th. Addressed a meeting organized in Sonepur, said reports.

Notably, in Odisha, there are 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies. Currently, the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has 112 seats, the BJP has 23 seats while Congress has 9 seats. Odisha Assembly Elections to be held in 4 phases, i.e., on 13 May 2024, 20 May 2024, 25 May 2024 and 01 June 2024.

