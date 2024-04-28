Red alert issued for Twin City as Bhubaneswar sizzles at 41.6 degrees at 11.30 am

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for extreme heat in twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The extreme heat warning was issued after the capital city recorded 41.6 degrees at 11.30 am.

It is worth mentioning here that the red alert has been issued for the second consecutive day for the Twin city. Yesterday, the extreme heat alert was issued during afternoon. However, today Bhubaneswar has crossed its temperature record. The mercury is likely to rise further today.

As per the weather department, the heatwave condition is likely to continue to rise in the upcoming days. The Meteorological Center here in Bhubaneswar has warned of severe heatwave in Odisha for five days that is till May 4. The day time temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next four to five days.

As a result, strong summer breeze will be experienced. The temperature may touch 45 degrees in some places. This situation is likely to remain till May 2. Reports further say that a red warning has been issued for some places. The Meteorological Department has appealed to take the heat wave seriously. Till May 9, there shall be no relief from the heat in the state, said weatherman Uma Shankar Das.

Temperature at different places at 11.30 am: