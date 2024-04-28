Rahul Gandhi makes these poll promises at Salepur meeting ahead of Odisha Elections 2024

Cuttack: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made several poll promises to the people while addressing a public meeting and seeking votes for the party candidates at Salepur in Cuttack district of Odisha today.

Rahul Gandhi promised that if Congress comes to the power in Odisha it will transfer Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per month to the bank account of each woman and eligible unemployed youth respectively.

Rahul also promised to provide 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500. He also assured to that Congress will waive the loans of the farmers and give minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy.

Rahul further said that the Congress party will provide jobs to the eligible unemployed youth under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme and Rs 8,5000 per month to a woman of each poor family. He also assured to double the salary of the ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

In his speech, Rahul also targeted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that BJD and BJP have got married and are running the government in partnership. In Telangana also BJP and BRS had married. But BRS vanished and we came to the power. The same thing will happen in Odisha, Rahul hoped.