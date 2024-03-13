Odisha Government sanctions Rs. 25,000 per month to children of Padma awardees

Bhubaneswar: Rs. 25,000 per month shall be awarded to the meritorious children of those honored with Padma award in Odisha, said reliable reports.

The Padma Award is the country’s glorious civilian honour. This honor is given to individuals who have brought glory to the country in various fields. Padma awardees have enhanced the glory of Odisha through their talent and service.

In recognition of their strong contribution to the society, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to pay an honorarium of Rs. 25 thousand per month to their children in their honor. This honorarium will be paid from the month of April this year.

