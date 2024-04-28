Missing minor girl’s body fished out of river in Odisha’s Kendrapada district

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma 0
minor girl’s body recovered in Kendrapada

Kendrapada: The dead body of a minor girl who went missing after drowning while taking bath in Luni River fished out on Sunday in Odisha’s Kendrapada district. The incident has come to the fore from Bandhapada village under Mahakalpada police limits of the district.

According to sources, the 14-year-old deceased along with her friend went to bath to Luni River. Reportedly, both the girl swept into the river. The locals present at the scene rescued the deceased’s friends, however they failed to rescue her and she went missing.

On receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated a search operation. The personnel recovered the body of the 14-year-old girl on Sunday morning.

More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Also Read: 2 Students Drown In Kendrapara Of Odisha, Search Underway

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 2808 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.